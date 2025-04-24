Ibrahim Aliyu News: Traded to Columbus

Aliyu has been traded from Houston to Columbus, his new club announced Thursday.

Columbus traded $450,000 in cash via the method of the cash-for player trade to Houston in order to secure the services of Aliyu. That number could go up to $750,000 based on performance incentives. Aliyu had been limited to just two starts and 172 minutes across eight appearances with Houston this season, and he'll aim to secure a bigger role -- or at the very least add depth off the bench -- in Columbus.