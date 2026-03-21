Ibrahim Aliyu headshot

Ibrahim Aliyu News: Traded to Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Aliyu was traded to Houston Dynamo FC from Columbus Crew in exchange of $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), his former club announced.

Aliyu joined Columbus via trade from Houston in April 2025 but will now reunite with his previous club in an other trade. The 24-year-old forward made 23 regular season appearances with 12 starts with the Crew in 2025, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Ibrahim Aliyu
Houston Dynamo
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