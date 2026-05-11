Ibrahim Diabate News: Attempts two shots in draw
Diabate recorded two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Elche. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.
Diabate started for a second straight game, but he had a limited impact. He's yet to attempt more than two shots in a single appearance in 2025/26, so his fantasy impact is limited overall. In seven appearances and four starts, Diabate has one goal and 10 total shots (three on target).
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