Ibrahim Diabate News: First La Liga goal

Diabate scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad.

Diabate's chest deflected an attempted clearance directly into the back of the next Saturday as Deportivo Alaves earned a share of the points in a 3-3 draw versus Real Sociedad. The goal was the forward's first for the club since joining on loan during the January transfer window. In his three appearances (two starts) for Deportivo Alaves, Diabate has attempted four shots (two on goal).