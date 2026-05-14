Ibrahim Diabate headshot

Ibrahim Diabate News: Goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Diabate scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Barcelona.

Diabate got a goal against Barcelona, though admittedly it was a rotated Barcelona side that were coming off a league title. It's still a nice return and a nice three points in what is one of the hardest matches on the schedule every year. The striker will hope to build on this goal to close out the campaign.

Ibrahim Diabate
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