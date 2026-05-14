Ibrahim Diabate News: Goal in win
Diabate scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Barcelona.
Diabate got a goal against Barcelona, though admittedly it was a rotated Barcelona side that were coming off a league title. It's still a nice return and a nice three points in what is one of the hardest matches on the schedule every year. The striker will hope to build on this goal to close out the campaign.
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