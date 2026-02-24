Ibrahim Maza Injury: Forced off midweek

Maza was forced to exit Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Olympiacos after picking up a thigh discomfort, Le Fussball reports.

Maza had a quiet outing against the Greek team before leaving his place on the pitch to Ernest Poku. The 20-year-old could now be dealing with a muscle issue, the extent of which remains unknown. He has made four consecutive starts in an attacking midfield role, though failing to score or assist in that span.