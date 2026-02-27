Ibrahim Maza Injury: Should be available Saturday

Maza (thigh) should be an option for Saturday's clash against Mainz, coach Kasper Hjulmand said in the press conference.

Maza was forced off midweek against Olympiacos with a thigh issue, but it turned out to be minor and he is now pushing to be in the mix for Saturday's showdown with Mainz. That is a big lift for the Werkself, as Maza has been a locked-in starter in attacking midfield and his availability would stabilize the frontline and keep their creative engine intact. If he does not make the squad, Ernest Poku is in line for an expanded role and would be set to log heavier minutes.