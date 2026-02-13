Ibrahim Maza Injury: Will face St. Pauli

Maza (knee) is an option for Saturday's match against St. Pauli, according to manager Kasper Hjulmand. "He's ready and has trained all week. He has made a lot of progress. He's very good one-on-one with his moves in the game. He's also versatile and understands our game. He's very important for us - but so are all the other players!"

He will then hope to start immediately, recording two goals and two assists in 14 appearances (eight starts).