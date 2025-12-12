Maza was an inventive presence in the midfield for Leverkusen, standing out with his chance creation, accuracy, successful dribbling, and an assist to Alejandro Grimaldo. He has been a crucial player for Leverkusen since transferring from Hertha BSC in June, having now started their last eight matches across all competitions. He has contributed to a goal in four of his last five games and has recorded 16 successful dribbles this season. While he does not play a major defensive role in Leverkusen's midfield, he remains one of their key players on the ball and has shown no signs of slowing down going forward.