Ibrahim Maza News: Assists with lone chance created

Maza had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two off target shots and crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Maza set up Patrik Schick in the 76th minute assisting Leverkusen's third goal. The assist was the first since March 4th for Maza as he's combined for seven shots, four chances created and six crosses over his last three starts.