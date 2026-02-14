Ibrahim Maza News: Finds starting role

Maza (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli.

Maza finds a place in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli after returning to full fitness following persistent training this week. The attacking midfielder ends a two-game absence and comes straight back into the lineup after having started in his previous three appearances. He will look to build on his tally of two goals and two assists in 14 appearances (eight starts).