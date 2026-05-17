Ibrahim Maza News: No goal or assist in finale
Maza recorded seven shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hamburger SV.
Maza stuffed the stat sheet but failed to generate a goal or an assist in Leverkusen's last match. He had a successful debut campaign with the club and will attempt to establish himself in a more prominent role next season after coming off the bench eight times and having 20 starts.
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