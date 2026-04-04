Ibrahim Maza News: Scores one of six goals

Maza scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 6-3 win over Wolfsburg.

Maza found the back of the net in the 73rd minute while finishing with the second most shots and chances created on the team. The goal was the first since a brace in November for Maza as he's combined for 10 shots, five chances created and eight crosses over his last three Bundesliga appearances.