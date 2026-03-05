Ibrahim Maza News: Sets up lone goal

Maza had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing four times (three accurate) and creating four chances during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Hamburg.

Maza set up Christian Kofane in the 73rd minute assisting the lone goal of the match while leading Leverkusen with four chances created. The assist was the first since January 24th for the attacker as he's combined for six shots, five chances created and 14 crosses over his last three league appearances.