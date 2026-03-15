Ibrahim Maza News: Six shots as second half sub

Maza recorded six shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Maza returned to the bench having started the last three games in all competitions. He came on at halftime, making each of his last four sub appearances more than 30 minutes. He came on and took six shots while also creating two chances. Six shots is the most he has attempted in any game this season, and he has only created more than two chances twice this season. In the Bundesliga, he has scored two and provided three assists.