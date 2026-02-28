Ibrahim Maza News: Struggles in service

Maza had two shots (zero on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Mainz.

Maza provided a flurry of service as Leverkusen searched for an equalizer but none of his crosses were considered accurate. He will need to be better to see more playing time against Hamburger SV, but that's a more favorable matchup with the side having allowed 32 goals in Bundesliga play through Saturday's games.