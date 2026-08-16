Ibrahim Mbaye Injury: Out for Super Cup

Mbaye is out for Sunday's Super Cup final against Lens as he looks to be ending his time with the club, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport.

Mbaye is not on the team sheet as PSG start their season looking for some hardware, with the winger out as transfer rumors circle. It appears he will be on his way out in the following weeks after his absence Sunday, with teams bidding for his service but Liverpool appearing to lead the race. He recorded three goals and two assists in 24 appearances (10 starts), a useful young option that is still waiting to see a true starting role.