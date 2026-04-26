Ibrahim Mbaye News: Makes solid impact off bench

Mbaye registered two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Angers.

Mbaye came on in the second half in Saturday's 3-0 win over Angers, replacing Bradley Barcola with his side already 3-0 up and a man down following Goncalo Ramos' red card, and immediately injected pace and directness down the right flank during the final stages. Mbaye has contributed two assists across his 21 Ligue 1 appearances this season, with his energetic cameos off the bench consistently providing his side with a reliable attacking option in the final phases of games, even if his playing time has decreased somewhat in recent months following the return of the regular starters from injury.