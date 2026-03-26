Ibrahim Mbaye News: Only 14 minutes during March

Mbaye has only featured once in the month of March, playing 14 minutes from the bench.

Mbaye looked to be earning a bigger role this campaign to start the season after featuring in almost every game until the start of November, although most minutes came from the bench. However, he has seen a major drop in time since then, still picking up a few starts and bench appearances, but mainly going unused between a few injuries. He has started in nine of his 19 appearances while scoring a goal and two assists as he continues to build a role, although he is stuck behind a couple of world-class attackers up front.