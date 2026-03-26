Ibrahim Mbaye headshot

Ibrahim Mbaye News: Only 14 minutes during March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Mbaye has only featured once in the month of March, playing 14 minutes from the bench.

Mbaye looked to be earning a bigger role this campaign to start the season after featuring in almost every game until the start of November, although most minutes came from the bench. However, he has seen a major drop in time since then, still picking up a few starts and bench appearances, but mainly going unused between a few injuries. He has started in nine of his 19 appearances while scoring a goal and two assists as he continues to build a role, although he is stuck behind a couple of world-class attackers up front.

Ibrahim Mbaye
Paris Saint-Germain
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