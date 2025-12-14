Mbaye made his first start in his last five matches and delivered a career-best performance in Saturday's win over Metz, recording his first two assists of the season. He set up Ndjantou with a sharp individual move before later assisting Desire Doue on a counterattack, while also leading his side with seven duels won. Recently called up by Senegal for AFCON, Mbaye now has one goal and two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions, though he remains a depth option behind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola in the attacking hierarchy.