Ibrahim Mbaye News: Scores late goal

Mbaye scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Lens.

Mbaye sealed Wednesday's 2-0 win at Lens in style, coming off the bench in the second half to finish a rapid counterattack in stoppage time, receiving Desire Doue's pass on the left side of the area after Lens had pushed bodies forward in search of an equalizer and smashing the ball in off the crossbar for his third Ligue 1 goal of the season. The Senegalese winger offers explosive pace and directness from wide areas and has been increasingly trusted in decisive moments off the bench throughout the campaign. Mbaye has now scored in each of his last two appearances, bringing his tally to three goals and two assists across 23 Ligue 1 appearances this season.