Ibrahim Mbaye News: Scores opener

Mbaye scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Lorient.

Mbaye opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Lorient, reacting quickest in the first half when Yvon Mvogo pushed Desire Doue's cross directly into his path, side-footing the rebound into the empty net to give his side an early lead before Lorient responded almost immediately. The young Senegalese winger remained a lively presence on the right flank throughout his time on the pitch, drawing fouls and combining in transition. Mbaye has now scored two Ligue 1 goals this season across 22 appearances, continuing to make a case for more regular minutes in a competitive rotation.