Mbaye started on the bench and came on in the 80th minute, scoring his first goal of the season, which was also his first goal at the Parc des Princes, on Saturday against Rennes with a superb 25-meter strike that found the top corner. Despite the many injuries in the attacking line and strong competition for his position, he remains a substitute, as shown by his seven starts in 16 appearances across all competitions this season, but he makes the most of every minute coach Luis Enrique gives him to showcase his talent.