Ibrahim Osman News: Suspended for second leg

Osman is suspended for Tuesday's match against Inter Milan due to yellow card accumulation.

Osman will not be in the call for the second leg of the club's UCL match, as he has picked up a suspension after seeing his third yellow card of the competition. This could end his UCL run this season, as they did lose 2-0 in the first leg and are facing elimination. This will force a change, as he did see the start last contest, with Luka Ivanusec as a possible replacement.