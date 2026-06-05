Ibrahim Sabra headshot

Ibrahim Sabra Injury: Out of Jordan squad due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Sabra will miss the 2026 World Cup after suffering an ankle injury, the Jordan FA announced Friday.

Sabra is set to face a lengthy recovery, forcing his national team to find a replacement. The striker had recently earned a spot as a second-unit option, and his absence will reduce the quality in the squad's depth behind starters Mousa Tamari and Ali Olwan.

Ibrahim Sabra
 Free Agent
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