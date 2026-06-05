Ibrahim Sabra Injury: Out of Jordan squad due to injury
Sabra will miss the 2026 World Cup after suffering an ankle injury, the Jordan FA announced Friday.
Sabra is set to face a lengthy recovery, forcing his national team to find a replacement. The striker had recently earned a spot as a second-unit option, and his absence will reduce the quality in the squad's depth behind starters Mousa Tamari and Ali Olwan.
Ibrahim Sabra
Free Agent
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