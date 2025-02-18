Ibrahim Salah Injury: Out several weeks

Salah is set to miss several weeks due to a fractured metatarsal, according to manager Eric Roy. "In terms of absences, we have to do without Ibrahim Salah for several weeks."

Salah will likely miss around the next month to six weeks as he recovers from a fracture in his foot. This comes after his early exit from the club's last contest, only lasting 21 minutes before he was taken off. He will hope for a clean recovery and no setbacks, likely to return around the end of March. He is more of a rotational option, so this isn't a major loss.