Ibrahim Sangare headshot

Ibrahim Sangare Injury: Could be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Sangare (undisclosed) could be available for Sunday's game against Manchester United, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "I think Sangare will be [training] tomorrow," Pereira said.

Sangare didn't play against Newcastle United this past weekend, but the midfielder is trending toward a return this weekend against Manchester United, assuming he has no issues returning to training. Sangare has been a regular presence in midfield for the Trick Trees when healthy, starting in 24 of his 26 appearances. He has two goals and two assists, but he's also left a mark defensively with 58 tackles, 48 clearances and 20 interceptions.

Ibrahim Sangare
Nottingham Forest
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