Ibrahim Sangare Injury: Could be available Sunday

Sangare (undisclosed) could be available for Sunday's game against Manchester United, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "I think Sangare will be [training] tomorrow," Pereira said.

Sangare didn't play against Newcastle United this past weekend, but the midfielder is trending toward a return this weekend against Manchester United, assuming he has no issues returning to training. Sangare has been a regular presence in midfield for the Trick Trees when healthy, starting in 24 of his 26 appearances. He has two goals and two assists, but he's also left a mark defensively with 58 tackles, 48 clearances and 20 interceptions.