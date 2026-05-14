Ibrahim Sangare Injury: Could be available Sunday
Sangare (undisclosed) could be available for Sunday's game against Manchester United, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "I think Sangare will be [training] tomorrow," Pereira said.
Sangare didn't play against Newcastle United this past weekend, but the midfielder is trending toward a return this weekend against Manchester United, assuming he has no issues returning to training. Sangare has been a regular presence in midfield for the Trick Trees when healthy, starting in 24 of his 26 appearances. He has two goals and two assists, but he's also left a mark defensively with 58 tackles, 48 clearances and 20 interceptions.
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