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Ibrahim Sangare Injury: Doubtful against Aston Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Sangare (undisclosed) was spotted training alone Wednesday and is a doubt for Thursday's Europa League semifinal first leg against Aston Villa, according to Jak Netting of VAVEL.

Sangare had been substituted at halftime during Saturday's 5-0 victory against Sunderland and appears to be managing some form of issue, with his separation from team training a concerning sign ahead of such a high-stakes European night. The midfielder is an important piece of Forest's engine room and his potential absence would be a real blow for coach Vitor Pereira heading into the first leg. If he had to miss some time to recover, Nicolas Dominguez would get a larger role in the middle of the park.

Ibrahim Sangare
Nottingham Forest
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