Ibrahim Sangare Injury: Doubtful against Aston Villa
Sangare (undisclosed) was spotted training alone Wednesday and is a doubt for Thursday's Europa League semifinal first leg against Aston Villa, according to Jak Netting of VAVEL.
Sangare had been substituted at halftime during Saturday's 5-0 victory against Sunderland and appears to be managing some form of issue, with his separation from team training a concerning sign ahead of such a high-stakes European night. The midfielder is an important piece of Forest's engine room and his potential absence would be a real blow for coach Vitor Pereira heading into the first leg. If he had to miss some time to recover, Nicolas Dominguez would get a larger role in the middle of the park.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ibrahim Sangare See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 348 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 348 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3315 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ibrahim Sangare See More