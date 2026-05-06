Ibrahim Sangare Injury: In question to face Vila

Sangare (undisclosed) is doubtful for Thursday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "Not because I have doubts about Morgan, but because I have doubts about the injured players, I will delay my decisions. But in my mind, I have plans A, B and C. We have a lot of (injury) doubts. bout the (injured) players, I have a lot of doubts. I think today we will have a meeting and decide to look for the army and to understand the soldiers! To go into the battle, I prefer to go with the healthy soldiers. We'll see."

Sangare is going to need some testing as he heads into Thursday's massive match, with the midfielder still doubtful due to injury. This is a concern for the club, as the midfielder was earning a starting role up until his absence, although he did miss the first leg. With his current status, it appears he is only likely to make the bench either way, with a late test likely to decide if he is on the bench or out completely.