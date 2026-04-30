Ibrahim Sangare Injury: Not playing Thursday
Sangare (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Thursday's Europa League semifinal against Aston Villa.
Sangare wasn't training with the rest of his teammates earlier in the week, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out of this match. Elliot Anderson and Nicolas Dominguez will slot in central midfield with Sangare out. The Ivory Coast international will aim to recover in time to face Chelsea next Monday in the Premier League.
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