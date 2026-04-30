Ibrahim Sangare headshot

Ibrahim Sangare Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Sangare (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Thursday's Europa League semifinal against Aston Villa.

Sangare wasn't training with the rest of his teammates earlier in the week, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out of this match. Elliot Anderson and Nicolas Dominguez will slot in central midfield with Sangare out. The Ivory Coast international will aim to recover in time to face Chelsea next Monday in the Premier League.

Ibrahim Sangare
Nottingham Forest
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