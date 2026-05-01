Ibrahim Sangare Injury: Potential option Monday

Sangare (undisclosed) is questionable for Monday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "I don't know. I'm trying to be honest because I don't know. I really don't know. I must wait three days, and I hope they give me good news about the injured players because we need them."

Sangare hasn't been able to train recently after picking up an injury and missing Thursday's match, and will now push to be an option for Monday's league contest. He will have a few days to train and recover, leaving him a gap to reach full fitness and make a return. He has started in the midfield for most of the season, so the club will likely start him if fit enough, with Nicolas Dominguez as a possible replacement.