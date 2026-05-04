Ibrahim Sangare Injury: Remains out Monday

Sangare (undisclosed) is ruled out for Monday's clash against Chelsea.

Sangare has been unable to recover in time for Monday's league contest despite pushing hard to be an option after missing Thursday's match, with the few days available to train and recover falling short of what was needed to earn a place in the squad. The midfielder has started for most of the season in the heart of the team, making his continued absence a notable blow for the coaching staff, with Nicolas Dominguez now set to step in as his replacement in the starting lineup. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club hopes the injury proves to be a short-term setback with several fixtures still remaining in the campaign.