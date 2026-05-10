Ibrahim Sangare Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Sangare (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United.

Sangare has been unable to earn a place in the squad for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United after remaining an unused option off the bench in Thursday's match, with manager Vitor Pereira again turning to Elliot Anderson and Nicolas Dominguez to form the central midfield pairing as the injury continues to limit his availability. The midfielder had started in his previous four appearances before his two-game absence, making his continued unavailability a frustrating development for a side heading into the final stretch of the season. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as Nottingham hope to have one of their midfield regulars back available before the campaign draws to a close.