Ibrahim Sangare News: Assist in return

Sangare assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 7-0 victory over Brighton.

Nottingham Forest had a comfortable 5-0 lead by the time Sangare subbed in for Elliot Anderson. As the final score suggests, Nottingham still had much left in the tank, and Sangare contributed to a bigger thrashing with an assist of a Nico Williams goal. Considering that Sangare began his 2024-25 season as a defensive midfielder, direct goal contributions are expected to be sparse on his part but increased opportunities may not be moving forward.