Ibrahim Sangare headshot

Ibrahim Sangare News: Available off bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Sangare (undisclosed) is on the bench for Thursday's Europa League semifinal against Aston Villa.

Sangare is set to return after a two-game absence, but he'll be an option off the bench with manager Vitor Pereira choosing to start Elliot Anderson and Nicolas Dominguez as the central midfield pairing. Sangare had started in his previous four games before missing the aforementioned two and should contend for minutes down the stretch of the season.

Ibrahim Sangare
Nottingham Forest
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