Ibrahim Sangare News: Makes bench Sunday

Sangare (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Manchester United.

Sangare returned to training Friday after missing the Newcastle fixture the previous weekend, with manager Vitor Pereira having expressed confidence in his progression ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. The midfielder is a regular presence in the heart of Nottingham Forest's engine room when healthy, having started 24 of his 26 appearances this season, but the club opted to ease him back with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup. He has contributed two goals and two assists this campaign alongside 58 tackles, 48 clearances and 20 interceptions on the defensive end.