Ibrahim Sangare headshot

Ibrahim Sangare News: Not fit to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 11:00pm

Sangare (undisclosed) is was an option off the bench for Thursday's Europa League semifinal against Aston Villa but didn't feature as he wasn't ready to play, according to coach Vitor Pereira, per the Nottingham Post. "We had three injured players not in condition to go on the pitch and help the team. Sangare out. I don't know if he can recover for the next match."

Sangare was set to return after a two-game absence, but he remained an unused option off the bench with manager Vitor Pereira choosing to start Elliot Anderson and Nicolas Dominguez as the central midfield pairing since Sangare wasn't ready to feature. Sangare had started in his previous four games before missing the aforementioned two and will look to get back to full speed for the final stretch of the season.

Ibrahim Sangare
Nottingham Forest
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