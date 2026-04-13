Ibrahim Sangare News: Steady midfield display

Sangare registered four tackles (three won) and two clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Sangare logged the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, putting in a strong shift in the double pivot alongside Elliot Anderson while helping limit the midfield influence of Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana in a physical battle. He won three of his four tackles and added two chances created, making his presence felt on both ends of the pitch. Sangare remains a locked-in starter in the Premier League, and his all-around impact will be key as Forest fight to stay up with just a three-point cushion above the relegation zone.