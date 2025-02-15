Ibrahim Sulemana Injury: Banged up in Cagliari fixture
Sulemana was subbed off due to injury in the 74th minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari after recording one tackle (one won) and drawing one foul, L'Unione Sarda reported.
Sulemana made his first start of the season as Marten de Roon got a breather, but he didn't put up stats and left early due to some sort of muscular problem. He'll be assessed in the coming days. He's usually not part of the rotation.
