Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ibrahim Sulemana headshot

Ibrahim Sulemana Injury: Banged up in Cagliari fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Sulemana was subbed off due to injury in the 74th minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari after recording one tackle (one won) and drawing one foul, L'Unione Sarda reported.

Sulemana made his first start of the season as Marten de Roon got a breather, but he didn't put up stats and left early due to some sort of muscular problem. He'll be assessed in the coming days. He's usually not part of the rotation.

Ibrahim Sulemana
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now