Ibrahim Sulemana News: Works hard in Como meeting
Sulemana won three of three tackles and recorded one cross (zero accurate), one interception and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Como.
Sulemana got the nod for the fourth round in a row sans Gianluca Gaetano (thigh) and Alessandro Deiola (thigh), was a physical presence in the midfield and set a new season high in key passes. Instead, he halted a five-match streak with at least one shot. He has notched three key passes, 11 tackles (eight won) and eight clearances in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now