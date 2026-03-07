Ibrahim Sulemana News: Works hard in Como meeting

Sulemana won three of three tackles and recorded one cross (zero accurate), one interception and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Como.

Sulemana got the nod for the fourth round in a row sans Gianluca Gaetano (thigh) and Alessandro Deiola (thigh), was a physical presence in the midfield and set a new season high in key passes. Instead, he halted a five-match streak with at least one shot. He has notched three key passes, 11 tackles (eight won) and eight clearances in the last five contests.