Ibrahima Konate Injury: Available for Aston Villa

Konate (undisclosed) has been cleared and is available for Friday's clash against Aston Villa, according to coach Arne Slot. "Ibou is OK, trained with us."

Konate had been forced off in the 77th minute of Saturday's clash against Chelsea, raising concerns over his fitness heading into the final stretch of the season. His return to training puts any doubts to rest and he should regain his starting role alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defense, with Joe Gomez returning to his backup role after covering in the Chelsea fixture.