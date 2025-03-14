Ibrahima Konate Injury: Expected to train Friday

Konate (undisclosed) is expected to train on Friday and could be an option for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference. "Konate, yesterday was recovery, I expect him to train with us today."

Konate was recovering on Thursday from a minor issue picked up against Paris in the Champions League. He is expected to train with the team on Friday and could be an option for Sunday's clash. If he misses the squad for the final, Jarell Quansah will likely replace him in central defense.