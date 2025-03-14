Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ibrahima Konate headshot

Ibrahima Konate Injury: Expected to train Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Konate (undisclosed) is expected to train on Friday and could be an option for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference. "Konate, yesterday was recovery, I expect him to train with us today."

Konate was recovering on Thursday from a minor issue picked up against Paris in the Champions League. He is expected to train with the team on Friday and could be an option for Sunday's clash. If he misses the squad for the final, Jarell Quansah will likely replace him in central defense.

Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now