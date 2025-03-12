Ibrahima Konate Injury: Hopeful for Cup final

Konate (undisclosed) is hopeful for Sunday's Carabao Cup match against Newcastle, according to manager Arne Slot. "With Ibou, we expected only it to be that he was tired or he had some cramps so we are hoping and expecting that he will be ready to play Sunday again."

Konate looks to be in a decent spot after his exit from Tuesday's match during extra time, as initial reports claim it is only a cramp and a minor issue. This will leave him questionable for Sunday's Carabao Cup match, likely needing to pass a fitness test ahead of the contest to be an option.