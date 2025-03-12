Ibrahima Konate Injury: Limped off late against PSG

Konate limped off late in extra time against Paris, but it was likely due to fatigue rather than an injury, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference. "I have to ask, but for me, Ibou was more that he was tired than it was an injury."

Konate was forced off in the 111th minute of the game, with his coach suggesting fatigue was the likely reason. He should be available for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle. If he is unable to play, Jarell Quansah will likely start in central defense.