Ibrahima Konate headshot

Ibrahima Konate Injury: Limps off against Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 6:07am

Konate (undisclosed) was forced off in the 77th minute of Saturday's clash against Chelsea after picking up an apparent injury, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain, according to James Pearce of The Athletic.

Konate had been an important piece of Liverpool's defensive setup and his early exit is a concern heading into the final stretch of the season. Joe Gomez stepped in to replace him against Chelsea and is expected to take on a larger role in the backline if Konate needs to sit out any upcoming fixtures, with the club set to assess the extent of the issue over the coming days before providing any further clarity on his timeline.

Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool
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