Ibrahima Konate News: Bids farewell after five years

Konate will leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a five-year stay at Anfield during which he made 183 appearances and won five major trophies, the club announced.

Konate joined from RB Leipzig in 2021 and went on to win the Premier League, the FA Cup, two Carabao Cup titles and the FA Community Shield during what has been one of the most successful periods in the club's recent history. In a heartfelt farewell message on social media, Konate expressed deep gratitude to his teammates, coaches, staff and supporters while reflecting on a career at Anfield that encompassed incredible highs, personal hardship including the loss of his father this year, and the devastating loss of teammate Diogo Jota. Konate wrote, adding that he was saddened not to have had the chance to say goodbye to the fans at the final game. He departs as a free agent this summer seeking a new challenge.