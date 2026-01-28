Konate missed the last three games following his father's passing, but the staff hopes and expects him to be back available for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United. The Frenchman has been an undisputed starter in the backline for Liverpool and will likely start in the backline if deemed ready for the game. If he has to miss another game and Joe Gomez (undisclosed) remains out as well, Ryan Gravenberch would have to play out of position again and start alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defense.