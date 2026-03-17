Ibrahima Konate News: Option after absence

Konate is fit and an option for Wednesday's match against Galatasaray after he was unused off the bench in the last match, according to manager Arne Slot. "Yeah, he is at this moment of time [ready to play]. The day after the game is recovery, if you play so many games with only two days of rest in between, you cannot do a lot, but he is declared completely fit, he doesn't feel the discomfort anymore. So, then he is ready to start and hopefully fulfil 90 minutes or, if needed, even longer. But that's what we have to find out tomorrow."

Konate is going to be back with the team Wednesday and will not waste any time starting again, appearing to be fit for his normal role after the absence in the last match. This is huge news for the club as they look to complete a comeback, now having more help in the defense. That said, he should continue to start next to Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the defense, forming one of the best defensive duos in the Premier League.