Ibrahima Konate News: Quiet in loss
Konate registered one tackle (one won) and three clearances in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton.
Konate had a quiet showing during Tuesday's loss. Liverpool largely controlled the match and when Wolves attacked, Konate wasn't able to do enough to shut it down. It's been a disappointing season, but Konate has improved in the back half and is back to forming a generally strong partnership with Virgil van Dijk.
