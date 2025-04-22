Ibrahima Konate News: Three shots from defence

Konate recorded three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Leicester City.

Konate kept a clean sheet while also having three attempts, two of which he was able to put on target. This was the second time he has had three shots on target and only the fifth time this season he has had more than one. It was also his first time getting two shots on target. In the Premier League, he has managed one goal while also managing one in the Champions League.